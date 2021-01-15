High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCF was $8.84, representing a -8.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.61 and a 88.09% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCF Dividend History page.

