High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.65, the dividend yield is 14.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCF was $8.65, representing a -8.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.44 and a 6.79% increase over the 52 week low of $8.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.