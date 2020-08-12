High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.082 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.08, the dividend yield is 12.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCF was $8.08, representing a -15.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.61 and a 71.91% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.