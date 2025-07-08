High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distribution Schedule for July, August, and September 2025

High Income Securities Fund announces monthly distributions totaling 10% annual rate for 2025, effective July, August, and September.

Quiver AI Summary

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) has announced the upcoming monthly distributions for its managed distribution plan, which aims to provide common stockholders with a 10% annual distribution based on a net asset value of $7.11. The next three monthly distributions have been declared at $0.0593 each for July, August, and September 2025, with respective record and payable dates detailed in the announcement. Shareholders will receive a notice regarding the estimated composition of these distributions, and the actual composition will be reported via Form 1099-DIV after the year's end.

Potential Positives

Announcement of three monthly distributions under the managed distribution plan demonstrates the Fund's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The declared annual distribution rate of 10% based on net asset value indicates strong cash flow and financial health of the Fund.

The communication of distribution details, including record and payable dates, enhances transparency and helps stockholders plan their finances effectively.

Provision of future composition estimates for distributions suggests proactive tax reporting practices, which can improve shareholder trust and satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a managed distribution plan suggests that the Fund may be relying on regular payouts to attract investment, which can be indicative of underlying issues with long-term capital growth.

The set annual distribution rate of 10% based on a net asset value of $7.11 raises concerns about sustainability, as high distribution rates can deplete the Fund's assets over time.

Failure to provide detailed information regarding the composition of each distribution may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the tax implications of their returns.

FAQ

What is the new distribution rate for High Income Securities Fund?

The Fund's new annual distribution rate is 10%, equating to 0.8333% per month for 2025.

When are the next distributions scheduled?

The next distributions are scheduled for July 31, August 29, and September 30, 2025.

What is the record date for the upcoming distributions?

The record dates for the upcoming distributions are July 22, August 19, and September 16, 2025.

How will stockholders be informed about the distribution composition?

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders providing an estimate of each distribution's composition.

What tax form will stockholders receive for reporting distributions?

Stockholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV after the end of the year for tax reporting purposes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$PCF Insider Trading Activity

$PCF insiders have traded $PCF stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP GOLDSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,280 shares for an estimated $179,929 .

. MORITZ A SELL has made 7 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $48,983 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RAJEEV P DAS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 431 shares for an estimated $2,892.

$PCF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $PCF stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) has announced that the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund’s managed distribution plan.





Under the Fund’s managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 10% (or 0.8333% per month) for 2025, based on the net asset value of $7.11 of the Fund’s common shares as of December 31, 2024.





The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.







Contacts







For information, please contact:





Thomas Antonucci, Bulldog Investors LLP (



tantonucci@bulldoginvestors.com



)



