Is This High-Growth Stock a Buy Before Earnings?

Let’s take a closer look at the ‘Mobile Payments’ theme and analyze a few stocks that the screen returned, such as Discover Financial Services DFS and Block SQ.

Mobile Payments Theme

The rapid shift from cash to digital transactions, driven by a push toward convenience and security, has led to meteoric growth in mobile payments.

Mobile payments are transforming everyday transactions, whether paying for lunch, groceries, or high-end products and services.

The screen encompasses a broad spectrum of innovations, including payment infrastructure, software services, virtual wallets, and smartcards. Click here for a link to the Zacks Mobile Payments Thematic Screen.

Block Earnings On Deck

Block is a technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD, the company builds tools to help expand access to the economy. The company is actually on the reporting docket this week, with its results scheduled for Thursday after the market’s close.

Earnings and revenue expectations have remained stagnant for the quarter to be reported, with current consensus expectations alluding to a 60% pop in EPS on 10% higher sales. The company’s sales growth has been explosive over recent years, further illustrated below.

Impressively, the company has posted sequential sales growth in ten consecutive periods.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its latest set of quarterly results was positive, with gross profit of $2.2 billion jumping 20% year-over-year on the back of positive results from Cash App and Square. Cash App and Square gross profit grew 23% and 15%, respectively.

And the company maintained a bullish outlook for the back half of 2024, raising its full-year guidance for both gross profit and profitability following the results. SQ is now expecting gross profit of $8.9 billion in 2024, reflecting an 18% change year-over-year.

Profitability will again be key for the upcoming release, likely dictating the post-earnings move. The stock is quite volatile given its high-growth status, but another positive release could easily keep shares moving higher. The stock has enjoyed a nice 25% move higher over the last three months, with buyers finally stepping up.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DFS Posts Uplifting Results

Concerning headline results in its recent release, DFS exceeded both consensus EPS and sales expectations easily, reflecting growth rates of 42% and 11%, respectively. The initial reaction to the results was somewhat muted, though bullish action has followed since.

DFS shares are trading at all-time highs thanks to the release, undoubtedly a bullish sign. Up nearly 38% in 2024, shares have delivered a notably strong performance relative to the S&P 500 and even a few of the beloved Mag 7 group.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Modest loan growth was a tailwind for the company throughout the above-mentioned period, which reflects overall positivity surrounding the economic outlook. Total loans totaled $127 billion, 4% higher than the year-ago period and paired with a 10% year-over-year change in Personal Loans. The company also saw a slight credit improvement, again reflective of a positive environment.

The valuation picture here is quite attractive, underpinned by a Style Score of ‘A’ for Value. Shares presently trade at an 11.6X forward 12-month earnings multiple, above the five-year median but well beneath the 17.9X five-year high.

Further, the PEG ratio here works out to 1.0X (rounded), reflective of both growth and value. Consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggest 18% EPS growth on 10% higher sales.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Upon running the Zacks Mobile Payments Thematic screen, both stocks above – Discover Financial Services DFS and Block SQ – were returned.

