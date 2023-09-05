News & Insights

US Markets
PM

High-grade companies rush to tap US debt markets post-Labor Day

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 05, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Matt Tracy for Reuters ->

By Matt Tracy

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Top-rated companies were tapping the U.S. debt markets on Tuesday, in a widely anticipated post-Labor Day rush for financing after August's end-of-summer lull.

At least 21 investment-grade rated companies have already announced plans to sell bonds on Tuesday morning, according to Informa Global Markets.

Among Tuesday's deals are a two-part senior unsecured note offering from Unilever Capital Corp ULVR.L, three-part senior notes from tobacco company Philip Morris International PM.N and a five-part note offering from automaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE.

September is typically the second-busiest month for U.S. debt issuance, according to credit research analysts at JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, with an average issuance volume of $129 billion over the past four years outside 2020.

The post-Labor Day week has typically accounted for half of September's IG supply, according to JPMorgan.

"The busiest day of the year is the day after Labor Day," said Hans Mikkelsen, managing director of credit strategy at TD Securities. The rush of supply would be easily absorbed, he added.

"Given higher IG yields, you have a lot of buying interest from institutional investors," he said.

(Reporting by Matt Tracy; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Nick Zieminski)

((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PM
JPM
AB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.