High-Flying Biotech Stock Up 360% Faces $48 Million Trim but Remains This Fund's Largest Holding

Key Points

Kynam Capital sold 1,720,949 shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $48.38 million.

Meanwhile, the position's quarter-end value changed by $105.74 million, reflecting both trading and share price movements.

Post-sale, the fund held 6,165,223 shares valued at $218.99 million.

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Kynam Capital Management disclosed in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 1,720,949 shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), an estimated $48.38 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Kynam Capital Management reduced its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 1,720,949 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $48.38 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end valuation of this position changed by $105.74 million, a figure that incorporates both share sales and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

Kynam Capital Management, LP’s sell action left Cogent Biosciences at 13.99% of reported AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:COGT: $218.99 million (14.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:VERA: $173.85 million (11.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:SNDX: $169.15 million (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:CLDX: $161.42 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:PCVX: $134.84 million (8.8% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Cogent Biosciences were priced at $33.38, up a staggering 360% over the past year, compared to a 15% gain for the S&P 500 in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $33.38 Market Capitalization $5.4 billion Net Income (TTM) ($328.94 million)

Company snapshot

Cogent Biosciences develops precision therapies targeting genetically defined diseases, with a lead product candidate (CGT9486) focused on inhibiting the KIT D816V mutation in systemic mastocytosis and advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

The company operates a research-driven biotechnology business model, generating value through the clinical development and potential commercialization of proprietary therapies, supported by licensing agreements such as that with Plexxikon Inc. for bezuclastinib.

It targets patients with rare, genetically defined cancers and systemic mastocytosis, primarily serving healthcare providers, research institutions, and specialty treatment centers.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company leverages precision medicine to address unmet medical needs in rare cancer populations, with a strategic focus on selective kinase inhibition. Its approach positions it at the forefront of innovation in the biotechnology sector, aiming to deliver differentiated solutions for patients with limited treatment options.

What this transaction means for investors

Cogent has clearly become one of biotech’s hottest stocks. Even after this $48 million trim, it still sits at roughly 14% of assets, making it the fund’s single largest position. That tells you everything about how conviction and risk are being balanced here. The trim reins in exposure without disrupting a core thesis that is still very much intact.



The company’s bezuclastinib received FDA acceptance earlier this month based on positive clinical results from the SUMMIT pivotal trial, in which the product showed a clear clinical benefit across all symptom domains in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis. The FDA assigned a target action date of December 30. Last month, the firm reported ending the year with $900.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, enough to fund operations into 2028. All of that to say this sale looks almost surely tied to discipline as opposed to a loss of conviction, and several catalysts will ultimately determine how this rally shapes out.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.