High-fashion workers' bid to revive antitrust lawsuit gets US Justice Dept, state AG support

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and 21 state attorneys general want a lawsuit reinstated that accuses Saks Fifth Avenue and several high-end luxury designers of conspiring to stifle retail employee mobility.

The Justice Department and the states, most of which have Democratic attorneys general, have asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in friend-of-the-court briefs to reverse a judge's decision that dismissed an antitrust case in March that was filed by former Saks employees.

Designer brands, including Louis Vuitton USA, Gucci America and Prada USA agreed not to hire Saks employees for at least six months, according to the proposed class action. The plaintiffs also alleged Saks suppressed wages.

"No-hire agreements are anti-worker and anticompetitive. They have no place in the labor market," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement on Monday. New York, Arizona, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Pennsylvania also appeared on the filing.

The states and the DOJ were not parties to the private lawsuit, but Biden administration antitrust enforcers have targeted no-poach and non-solicitation pacts as anticompetitive.

Representatives from Saks, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. The defendants have denied any wrongdoing.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Joseph Saveri, welcomed the views of the Justice Department and states to help "shape and develop" the legal issues at the heart of the case.

"There's probably nothing more fundamental to a person than to be fairly compensated for his or her skills and values," Saveri said.

Chief U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn, New York, dismissed the workers' case after finding the claims from three former employees at Saks fell outside the four-year window to file an antitrust lawsuit.

Brodie found a fourth employee had not alleged enough of a factual basis to show harm to competition. The court found the alleged no-hire agreements were part of a broader procompetitive pact among Saks and the designer defendants.

The Justice Department's brief argued that Brodie "misapplied" the law on the applicable statute of limitations. The U.S. lawyers said the plaintiffs' allegations show "continuing" violations by Saks and the designers as part of the no-hiring conspiracy.

The U.S. brief said Brodie's ruling, if it is left in place, "risks preventing recovery in damages suits when conspiracies last longer than four years."

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plaintiffs have sought unspecified monetary damages and an injunction barring enforcement of alleged no-poach agreements.

The case is Giordano et al v Saks & Company et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-600.

