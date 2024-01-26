High export demand, low offer push Ukraine food wheat prices up, analysts say

KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - High export demand and insufficient supply from farmers have pushed up Ukrainian food wheat prices this week, analyst APK-Inform said on Friday.

Ukraine is a traditional grower of wheat and in 2023 farmers threshed around 20 million metric tons of the commodity, a little down on the previous year.

"The prices are supported by the insufficient supply of milling wheat, due to the restraint of sales by farmers, high demand of processing and export-oriented companies and growing competition between them," the consultancy said.

It said the prices for second class food wheat had risen by $7.9-$13.2 per ton versus previous week to $179.8-$203.5 per ton CPT (Carriage Paid To).

"It is worth noting that even at the highest prices, there were almost no offers," APK-Inform said.

Ukraine's grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season have fallen to about 22.1 million tons as of Jan. 24 from 25.7 million at the same stage last year, the farm ministry data showed.

The exports included 8.7 million tons of wheat, 12 million tons of corn and 1.3 million tons of barley.

($1 = 37.8305 hryvnias)

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)

