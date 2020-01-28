High expectations for Tesla, and a long way to go to match rivals' steady profit

Buckle up. Tesla's quarterly report could be another wild ride for investors. The electric carmaker's stock has more than doubled since Tesla's previous quarterly report on October 23, when it posted a surprise profit that was viewed as a milestone for the company.
