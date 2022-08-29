High energy prices should be tackled at European level, Czech leader says

Adds quotes, background

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Monday that high energy prices afflicting Europeans must be dealt with at the level of the European Union (EU) as his nation prepared to call an emergency meeting.

With the Czech Republic holding the bloc's rotating presidency, Fiala tweeted that he had again spoken to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Ahead of the EU Energy Council we want to find a way to help people and businesses that we can agree on with other European leaders," he added.

The Czech Republic said last week it was looking at building support for a bloc-wide cap on energy prices.

Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela was due to give more details later on Monday.

Over the weekend, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer backed the idea of an EU-wide cap amid "madness" in energy markets.

Europe is facing soaring energy bills driven by a massive rise in gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Governments have turned to measures from price caps to cash handouts to help ease the burden on people and companies.

