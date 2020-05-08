Markets
RUTH

High-End Steakhouse Operator Ruth’s Hospitality Misses First-Quarter Expectations, Suspends Dividend

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

High-end restaurant company Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ: RUTH) reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the first quarter, missing by a wide margin the $0.29 per share analysts had been expecting. Revenue fell short too.

The owner of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse said the coronavirus pandemic hit business hard, and though the impact was felt late in the quarter, it still resulted in a significant drop-off in business that is spilling over into the second quarter.

Two chefs cooking food

Image source: Getty Images.

No seat at the table

Ruth's Hospitality said the downturn began first with its franchised operations in Asia, but quickly spread globally, leading to the closure of all of its dining rooms. Where it could, it transitioned to its recently launched Ruth's Anywhere takeout and delivery program, but almost 40% of its restaurants, whether company-owned or franchised, were completely closed.

Indicative of the coming quarter, comparable sales in April plummeted 83.5% at company-owned restaurants that were open for takeout and delivery, and average weekly sales are just $19,200 per unit. Second-quarter average weekly sales last year were $102,600 per unit.

While Ruth's plans to reopen restaurants as permitted, it shows the difficulty chains face where results are based on the in-restaurant experience. Ruth's was fortunate to have been piloting its Ruth's Anywhere program, enabling it to pivot to takeout and delivery at some locations.

The steakhouse reported first-quarter revenue of $108.5 million, down 9.4%, which generated adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share compared to $0.45 per share a year ago.

Ruth's Hospitality also said it was suspending its quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share as well as its share buyback program.

10 stocks we like better than Ruth's Hospitality Group
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ruth's Hospitality Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RUTH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular