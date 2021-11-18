Commodities

High-end handbags go up for auction in London

Contributor
Hanna Rantala Reuters
Published

A wide range of designer handbags are going under the hammer at a Christie's auction this month, with some expected to fetch more than $100,000.

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A wide range of designer handbags are going under the hammer at a Christie's auction this month, with some expected to fetch more than $100,000.

"Handbags Online: The London Edit" is open for bidding until Nov. 23, with bags, luggage and accessories on offer.

Highlights include handbags in a range of colours by French luxury leather goods maker Hermes, known for its $10,000 plus Birkin and Kelly ranges.

Leading the lot is a Hermes Birkin 20 Matte Béton Alligator, White Togo & Swift Leather Faubourg Sellier bag, depicting the front of Hermes' flagship Paris store in Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore.

Released this year in limited numbers, the bag has a price estimate of 80,000 pounds - 100,000 pounds ($107,832- $134,790).

"It's very unusual to see that many bags at the same time because obviously whenever you go to the shop, you will not be able to see that many models and colours," Lucile Andreani, head of sales EMEA handbags and accessories at Christie's, told Reuters at a preview on Thursday.

"We have almost 200 bags ... (items start) from 100 pounds and it's up to 80,000 pounds so it's a very wide range."

Other Hermes bags include a limited edition chevron motif Fauve Barénia & Bog Oak Kellywood 22, which is seen fetching 60,000 - 80,000 pounds and a shiny Cocoan Porosus Crocodile Birkin 35, adorned with 18 carat yellow gold and yellow sapphire hardware. It is seen fetching 50,000 - 70,000 pounds.

"Most of our clients are using the bags because they are made to be used," Andreani said, adding buyers were mostly private collectors.

Other items for sale include a Louis Vuitton Zinc Explorer Trunk, dating from the 1890s and with a 30,000 - 40,000 pound price tag, and a Chanel red carbon fibre surfboard, estimated at 6,000 - 8,000 pounds. ($1 = 0.7419 pounds)

(Reporting by Hanna Rantala; writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular