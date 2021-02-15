High Efficacy Of Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine Corroborated By Clalit – Report

Israel's largest health maintenance organization (HMO), Clalit Health Services Research Institute, has published a research paper that confirms the efficacy of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in preventing infection and morbidity across all age groups, according to Globes.

Clalit surveyed 600,000 Israelis who received the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine and compared the results with 600,000 members with similar profiles who were not vaccinated.

Of the 600,000 who did receive the vaccine, Globes reported that the research showed a 94% drop in symptomatic infections and a 92% decline in seriously ill COVID patients.

According to the reports, the research found a 91% to 99% efficacy rate against severe infection from a week after the second dose of the vaccine was administered, and as said by the head of Clalit and chief innovation officer, Ran Balicer, “in terms of more than 14 days and more after the second dose, in initial tests, we identify even higher efficacy in preventing symptomatic disease and severe illness among those vaccinated for every age.” (See Pfizer stock analysis on TipRanks)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky reiterated his Buy rating on Pfizer two weeks ago and set his price target at $42. This implies upside potential of around 21% from current levels.

In a commentary note prior to the release of Pfizer’s Q4 earnings results, Stanicky noted that the earnings release should allow investors to better understand the underlying Biopharma business, which has been overshadowed recently by vaccine headlines.

Consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 2 Buys and 7 Holds. PFE has lost 5% in value since this time last year but the average analyst price target of $38.89 suggests upside potential of around 15% over the next 12 months.

Pfizer scores a Neutral 6 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score, which suggests that PFE shares are expected to perform in line with market expectations.

