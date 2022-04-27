High demand boosts Q1 sales growth for Germany's Symrise

Adds context, CEO quote, details

April 27 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE posted an increase in sales for the first quarter in line with expectations on Wednesday, citing currency effects and continued high demand as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

First-quarter revenue rose 14.9% in reporting currency to 1.09 billion euros ($1.17 billion), compared with an average of 1.06 billion forecast by analysts in a company-provided poll.

Symrise, which has limited exposure to the Russia-Ukraine war but is facing rising raw material and energy costs, has benefited from high demand for pet food ingredients amid the pandemic and a more recent recovery in fragrances and flavours.

"Ordering behaviour of our customers clearly indicates that consumers have once again become more active with the reduction of many Coronavirus restrictions," Chief Executive Officer Heinz-Juergen Bertram said in a statement.

He added that the recovery is especially noticeable in travel, gastronomy and leisure.

Symrise confirmed its outlook for the year of 5% to 7% sales growth with an EBITDA margin of 21%.

Guidance includes expectations of rising raw material prices, the company added.

($1 = 0.8940 euros)

