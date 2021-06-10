High Debt Ails Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Amid Better Q2 Outlook

Like other airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA is bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. The demand scenario, which started deteriorating in late January 2020, began to worsen in mid-March. Due to decline in passenger revenues (down 72.7% in first quarter of 2021), the carrier encountered wider-than-expected loss in each of the last four quarters.

The company’s total debt to total capital ratio was 0.78 at the end of first-quarter 2021, higher than the previous quarter’s 0.68. Higher debt-to-capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is increasing and so is the risk of insolvency.

However, owing to strong air-travel demand across North America, Hawaiian Holdings provided an improved outlook for second-quarter 2021 revenues. The carrier now expects second-quarter revenues to decline in 42-46% range from second-quarter 2019 actuals (previous forecast: 45-50% decline). The fresh guidance is better than the old one.

Due to a better revenue scenario, the company now predicts adjusted EBITDAAR between a negative $40 million and a negative $10 million compared with its prior anticipation of a negative $70 million and a negative $20 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Hawaiian Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector includes Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Herc Holdings and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

