High CD Yields Could Rise Even More If The Fed Boosts Rates; Should You Wait?

Rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) are at their highest level in years. It’s one of the few silver linings to the series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as it strives to tame high inflation.

Fed policymakers will very likely increase the benchmark federal funds rate by one quarter of one percentage point in late July, when they next meet, say many forecasters. The Fed kept that rate steady in June.

Banks use the federal funds rate as a guide for setting their own rates for a variety of products, from mortgage loans to high-yield savings accounts.

The Fed’s rate doesn’t dictate banks’ CD rates, but it typically affects them.

Is Now the Time To Open a CD?

The best CD rates are now above 5%. With another rate hike on the horizon, does it make sense to wait for the Fed to act to get the best deal possible?

Experts say not necessarily.

“I wouldn’t wait,” says Daniel Roccato, a finance professor at the University of San Diego. He believes the expectation of another rate hike from the Fed is already baked into the market.

“After the Fed gets finished raising rates,” he says, rates tend to “bump down a little bit. So it’s not impossible to think about a lower rate for CDs come August and September.”

Daniel Burnside, a clinical professor of finance at the University of Rochester, says there’s no automatic connection between the Fed rate and CD rates.

“It’s not as if they change the target rate and then CDs are higher that day. It just depends on the bank,” he notes.

Roccato suggests that, if you can afford to tie up your money for a year or more, you could go for a CD with a longer term, such as a five-year CD. That way, you can lock in a high return even if rates come down in a year or two. He doesn’t recommend a term longer than that but does approve of a CD ladder strategy, in which you put money into multiple CDs with staggered maturities.

Still, waiting could turn out to be a wise move.

With the Fed meeting coming up quickly on July 25-26, it makes sense to hold off on putting your cash into a CD, according to Roberto Duncan, an economics professor at Ohio University. While there’s no guarantee that CD rates will increase if the federal funds rate goes up, there’s also a chance they will rise a bit.

“There’s not much time; I’d wait and see,” he said in an email.

Do Your Homework for the Best Deal

Whether you plan to open a CD right away or wait to see what the Fed announces, shop around to find the best deal. CD rates are currently at their highest level in more than 15 years. However, they’re still far short of the historic highs of four decades ago, when some three-month CD rates topped 18%.

“The 1980s,” says Roccato, “was the golden era for CD investors. Let’s call this the silver era. We’re certainly not going back to the golden era, in my judgment, but this one’s pretty good.”

