High Beta ETF (SPHB) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF ( SPHB ) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 61% from its 52-week low price of $64.40/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

SPHB in Focus

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF tracks the performance of stocks from the S&P 500 Index with the highest beta over the past 12 months. About 43% of the portfolio is allotted to information technology, while industrials and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each. It charges 25 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large-Cap Blend ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The high-beta corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the bullish momentum in the stock market. Wall Street has been making a series of new record highs bolstered by solid corporate earnings, resilient economic data and easing trade tensions. The booming AI craze, Fed rate cut hopes and retail investor frenzy are also adding to the strength. In particular, high-beta ETFs experience larger gains than their broader market counterparts in a bullish market.

More Gains Ahead?

SPHB might remain strong going ahead, given a weighted alpha of 33.20 and a higher 20-day volatility of 12.83%. There is definitely some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.