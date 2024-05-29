High Arctic Corrects Filing Oversight, Updates Investors

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) has released an update.

High Arctic Energy Services has corrected an omission by filing the previously excluded Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for its subsidiary HAES Cyprus, covering fiscal years 2021-2023, on the SEDAR+ platform. This correction follows the company’s earlier announcements regarding a proposed arrangement and capital return to shareholders. The MD&A details HAES Cyprus’s financial performance, including revenue growth and operational margins, and is now available upon request for interested parties.

