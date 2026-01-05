High and Low Earners Will Feel the Biggest Impact of 2026 Social Security Changes

Key Points

High earners will owe more Social Security tax.

Low earners will also need to earn more to earn work credits.

You can take some steps to help weather the changes.

Social Security is changing in 2026, with many rules looking different compared to last year.

While some of the changes will affect every senior, two very big changes will hit both high and low earners hard.

Here's why both the wealthiest workers and the lowest-paid workers will feel the biggest impact of shifts in Social Security's rules, and what they can do to help offset the pain.

High earners will pay more Social Security tax

High earners are facing a change to their tax bill in 2026.

Social Security sets a limit each year, called the wage base limit. When your income climbs above the wage base limit, you don't pay Social Security tax on any additional money you make.

In 2025, the wage base limit was $176,100, but it's going up to $184,500 in 2026. The limit goes up over time due to inflation. Workers who make more than $176,100 will now owe taxes on up to $8,400 more income if they make at least $184,500.

Since this tax totals 6.2%, that could be as much as a $520.80 increase in their tax bill.

Low earners must earn more to become eligible for benefits

Low earners also risk a financial hit, but theirs could come later. The issue for low earners relates to how much money you must earn to become eligible for a work credit.

Work credits qualify you for Social Security benefits. You can earn up to four per year, and you need 40 to be eligible to get a Social Security retirement check based on your own work record.

In 2025, you could earn a work credit for each $1,810 in earnings, and could earn all four if your earnings totaled $7,240.

In 2026, work credits will go up to $1,890 per credit, so you must earn at least $7,560 to get all four.

Those who aren't earning much risk not earning all of their work credits in 2026, and potentially not earning enough to qualify for benefits.

Since it's hard to save for retirement at these earnings levels, that could be a huge issue.

What can high and low earners do about Social Security changes in 2026?

These changes are taking effect this year. Neither high nor low earners can change that. What they can do is:

Plan for any extra taxes that will come out of their checks and budget accordingly.

Keep tabs on their earnings and try to work a little overtime or put in a few extra hours to reach the minimum income necessary to earn work credits.

It's also worth noting that Social Security benefits only replace 40% of income, so both high and low earners should contribute to retirement plans and learn how to make smart investments to supplement their Social Security checks.

