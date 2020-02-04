HIG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.87, changing hands as low as $57.82 per share. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIG's low point in its 52 week range is $45.925 per share, with $62.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.92. The HIG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

