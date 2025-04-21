HIG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.70, changing hands as low as $113.35 per share. Hartford Insurance Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIG's low point in its 52 week range is $94.47 per share, with $125.0791 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.64. The HIG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

