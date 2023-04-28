HIG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.51, changing hands as high as $71.29 per share. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HIG's low point in its 52 week range is $60.165 per share, with $79.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.90. The HIG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Preferred Stock Investing
DBS Dividend History
WYDE shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.