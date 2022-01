HIG-backed hospital chain Kora buys rival Sao Francisco for $59 mln

SAO PAULO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Kora Saude KRSA3.SA has acquired smaller rival Hospital Sao Francisco for 330 million reais ($59.24 million), a securities filing showed on Monday.

Kora, which is backed by U.S. private equity firm HIG Capital, said it will initially pay 250 million reais for Sao Francisco and the remaining amount in up to five years.

Sao Francisco is in the Distrito Federal, where Brazil's capital Brasilia is located, and operates 179 beds.

($1 = 5.5703 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.