News & Insights

US Markets
PAX

Hidrovias do Brasil prices secondary offering at 3.40 reais/share

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

July 13, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Hidrovias do Brasil HBSA3.SA said late on Wednesday that a secondary offering by existing shareholders Patria and Sommerville has been priced at 3.40 reais per share.

The two investment funds, which are among the largest shareholders of Hidrovias do Brasil, sold 130 million shares of the company in the transaction, totaling 442 million reais ($91.73 million).

The offering was priced at a 1.7% discount to Hidrovias' Wednesday closing price of 3.46 reais.

Patria will still hold 23% of Hidrovias' capital after the move, while Sommerville - a fund controlled by Singapore state investor Temasek - will hold a 4.15% stake, Hidrovias said in a securities filing.

($1 = 4.8187 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Steven Grattan and Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.