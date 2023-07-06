Hidrovias do Brasil (HBSA3) Price Target Increased by 8.44% to 4.68

The average one-year price target for Hidrovias do Brasil (HBSA3) has been revised to 4.68 / share. This is an increase of 8.44% from the prior estimate of 4.31 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.04% from the latest reported closing price of 3.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hidrovias do Brasil. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBSA3 is 0.03%, a decrease of 24.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.43% to 18,875K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,524K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,518K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,476K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,447K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,156K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

