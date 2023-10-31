Hidrovias do Brasil (HBSA3) Price Target Increased by 8.05% to 5.48

The average one-year price target for Hidrovias do Brasil (HBSA3) has been revised to 5.48 / share. This is an increase of 8.05% from the prior estimate of 5.07 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.97% from the latest reported closing price of 4.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hidrovias do Brasil. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBSA3 is 0.06%, an increase of 40.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.78% to 20,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,524K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,518K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 2,243K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares, representing an increase of 64.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBSA3 by 61.33% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,486K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBSA3 by 57.07% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,476K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

