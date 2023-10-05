Hidrovias do Brasil (HBSA3) Price Target Increased by 7.74% to 5.07

The average one-year price target for Hidrovias do Brasil (HBSA3) has been revised to 5.07 / share. This is an increase of 7.74% from the prior estimate of 4.71 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from the latest reported closing price of 4.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hidrovias do Brasil. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBSA3 is 0.05%, an increase of 36.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 19,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,524K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,518K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,486K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBSA3 by 57.07% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,476K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,251K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares, representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBSA3 by 69.52% over the last quarter.

