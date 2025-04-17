Hidrogenii Joint Venture Launches Hydrogen Liquefaction Plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, Enhancing Plug Power and Olin’s Production Capacity to 40 TPD

Hidrogenii's new hydrogen liquefaction plant in Louisiana boosts U.S. hydrogen capacity, enhancing sustainability and profitability for Plug and Olin.

Quiver AI Summary

Hidrogenii, a joint venture between Plug Power and Olin Corporation, has commissioned a 15 metric-ton-per-day hydrogen liquefaction plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, designed to enhance both sustainability and profitability by supporting the regional hydrogen supply chain and promoting the U.S. transition to low-carbon energy. This facility will liquefy hydrogen produced by Olin for distribution to Plug’s material handling customers, contributing to Plug's total hydrogen production capacity, which now stands at 40 TPD following this addition. Plug CEO Andy Marsh emphasized the plant's role in strengthening their financial position by securing a reliable hydrogen source, while Olin CEO Ken Lane noted the project's alignment with Olin's strategic growth objectives. The venture, established in 2022, is part of Plug's broader strategy to scale a national green hydrogen network and expand its operational footprint across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Commissioning of a 15 TPD hydrogen liquefaction plant marks a significant milestone in expanding Plug's hydrogen supply chain, enhancing their production capacity to a total of 40 TPD.

The facility supports the U.S. transition to low-carbon energy, aligning with national sustainability goals.

The joint venture leverages Olin's industrial expertise, allowing for reliable and domestically sourced hydrogen, reducing reliance on third-party suppliers.

This development positions Plug Power as a leader in the hydrogen economy, supporting major clients and contributing to an integrated ecosystem in the hydrogen production sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that highlight significant risks and uncertainties, suggesting the potential for actual results to differ materially from expectations.



The reliance on third-party suppliers mentioned may expose the company to vulnerabilities in supply chain disruptions, affecting production and operational efficiency.



The ongoing challenges in achieving expected production capacity at the Louisiana facility could raise concerns about meeting future market demand for liquid hydrogen.

FAQ

What is the significance of the new hydrogen liquefaction plant in St. Gabriel?

The plant enhances the regional hydrogen supply chain and supports the U.S. transition to low-carbon energy.

How much hydrogen can the St. Gabriel facility produce?

The facility is designed to liquefy up to 15 metric tons per day (TPD) of hydrogen.

What companies are involved in the Hidrogenii joint venture?

The joint venture involves Plug Power Inc. and Olin Corporation, leveraging their expertise in hydrogen technology and industrial manufacturing.

How does this facility impact Plug Power's hydrogen production capacity?

The facility increases Plug Power’s total hydrogen production capacity to 40 TPD, enhancing its operational efficiency.

What role does Hidrogenii play in the hydrogen economy?

Hidrogenii focuses on producing and delivering reliable, domestically sourced hydrogen to meet growing demand in various markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLUG Insider Trading Activity

$PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE C MCNAMEE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $20,916

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PLUG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/13/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLUG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLUG forecast page.

$PLUG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.8.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $1.5 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.1 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Dushyant Ailani from Jefferies set a target price of $1.9 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $2.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $1.6 on 11/13/2024

Full Release





Hydrogen Capture Enhances Sustainability and Profitability of Olin’s St. Gabriel Facility









Plug US Hydrogen Capacity now at 40TPD







ST. GABRIEL, La., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hidrogenii, the joint venture between Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN), today announced the commissioning of its 15 metric-ton-per-day (TPD) hydrogen liquefaction plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. Among the largest electrolytic hydrogen liquefaction facilities in North America, the site marks a major milestone in strengthening the regional hydrogen supply chain and accelerating the U.S. transition to low-carbon energy.





The newly commissioned facility will liquify hydrogen produced by Olin for trailer shipments across the U.S., serving Plug’s material handling customers and utilizing Plug’s novel spot pricing market. The plant is designed to liquefy up to 15 TPD of hydrogen at maximum capacity, increasing Plug’s total production capacity to 40 TPD.





“This Louisiana plant, a milestone in expanding our U.S. hydrogen network, bolsters our financial position by leveraging a dependable, cost-effective hydrogen source, reducing our reliance on third-party suppliers,” noted Plug CEO Andy Marsh.





Ken Lane, President and CEO of Olin, added, “This joint venture is consistent with Olin’s value-first approach to build on our existing leading positions through high-value adjacencies or bolt-ons that align with our capital allocation framework.”





Established in 2022, Hidrogenii was formed by Plug and Olin to build and operate this state-of-the-art liquid hydrogen facility in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. The plant plays a key role in Plug’s broader strategy to scale a national green hydrogen network, joining existing Plug production sites in Woodbine, Georgia (15 TPD), and Charleston, Tennessee (10 TPD).







About Plug







Plug Power is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug Power provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.





With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug Power leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug Power is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced hydrogen supply. With plants operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, Plug Power’s total production capacity is now 40 tons per day.





Plug Power supports global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP through its talented workforce and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world.





For more information, visit





www.plugpower.com





.







About Olin Corporation







Olin Corporation is a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, industrial cartridges and clay targets.





Visit





www.olin.com





for more information on Olin Corporation.







About Hidrogenii







Hidrogenii is a U.S.-based joint venture between Plug Power Inc. and Olin Corporation, combining Plug’s leading hydrogen technology with Olin’s decades of industrial expertise. Together, the venture is focused on producing and delivering reliable, domestically sourced hydrogen to serve growing demand across mobility, power, and industrial markets. By leveraging existing infrastructure and a proven track record in hydrogen innovation, Hidrogenii is helping build the backbone of the American hydrogen economy.





This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“PLUG”), including but not limited to statements about: the liquid hydrogen production out of Louisiana strengthening the regional supply chain; the acceleration of the transition to low-carbon energy in the U.S.; the market demand for liquid hydrogen across the U.S., especially the spot pricing market; the Louisiana Plant’s capacity to produce up to 15 tons per day of hydrogen; Plug’s liquid hydrogen plants in Georgia and Tennessee operating at maximum capacity; Plug’s total maximum plant capacity increasing to 40 TPD; Plug’s expectation that the expansion of Plug’s U.S. hydrogen market will bolster Plug’s financial position; Plug’s expectation that the liquid hydrogen supply out of Louisiana will reduce Plug’s reliance on third-party suppliers; Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of PLUG in general, see PLUG’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of PLUG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and PLUG undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.







MEDIA CONTACT







Plug:





Fatimah Nouilati - Allison









plugPR@allisonpr.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.