Hidroelectrica narrows IPO price guidance -bookrunner

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 03, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica has narrowed price guidance for its planned initial public offering (IPO) to 103-104 Romanian leu, or about 21 euros ($22.83) per share, one of the banks acting on the sale said on Monday.

The revised guidance is around the middle of the original price range of 94-112 leu. The company plans to set the final price on Wednesday, with a view to listing on the Bucharest bourse next week.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

