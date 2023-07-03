Hidroelectrica narrows IPO price guidance -bookrunner

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica has narrowed price guidance for its planned initial public offering (IPO) to 103-104 Romanian leu, or about 21 euros ($22.83) per share, one of the banks acting on the sale said on Monday.

The revised guidance is around the middle of the original price range of 94-112 leu. The company plans to set the final price on Wednesday, with a view to listing on the Bucharest bourse next week.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

