Hidong Estate Reports Strong Half-Year Performance

Hidong Estate PLC reported a significant improvement in financial performance for the half year ending September 2024, with a net profit of RM 71,207 compared to RM 6,239 in the same period last year. The company’s comprehensive profit surged to RM 145,952, driven by gains in fair value investments and effective cost management, despite no interim dividend being proposed. Investors may note the increase in net assets and net income, reflecting Hidong Estate’s strengthened financial position.

