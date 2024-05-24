News & Insights

Hidili Industry Schedules 2024 AGM and Share Allotment

May 24, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Hidili Industry International Development Limited (HK:1393) has released an update.

Hidili Industry International Development Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 26, 2024, in Hong Kong, where it plans to adopt its audited financial statements for 2023, re-elect directors, and re-appoint its auditors. Additionally, the company will seek approval to allot and issue additional shares, including granting options and similar rights, within specified limits.

