News & Insights

Stocks

Hidili Industry Plans Governance Modernization

May 22, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hidili Industry International Development Limited (HK:1393) has released an update.

Hidili Industry International Development Limited has announced plans to update its memorandum of association and articles of association with a focus on allowing virtual or hybrid general meetings, aligning with recent legal changes, and making other minor adjustments. The proposed changes are detailed in a circular to be sent to shareholders on May 24, 2024, ahead of a special resolution at the annual general meeting. The move aims to modernize company practices and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.

For further insights into HK:1393 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.