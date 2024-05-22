Hidili Industry Plans Governance Modernization

Hidili Industry International Development Limited (HK:1393) has released an update.

Hidili Industry International Development Limited has announced plans to update its memorandum of association and articles of association with a focus on allowing virtual or hybrid general meetings, aligning with recent legal changes, and making other minor adjustments. The proposed changes are detailed in a circular to be sent to shareholders on May 24, 2024, ahead of a special resolution at the annual general meeting. The move aims to modernize company practices and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.

