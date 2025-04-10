Hide Out in These 3 Stocks During Tariff Turbulence

(0:30) - Finding Safety Stocks During The Recent Market Volatility

(5:00) - Tracey's Top Stock Picks To Keep On Your Watchlist Right Now

(31:15) - Episode Roundup: VTR, BRK.B, NFLX, AMN

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #441 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about industries where stock investors might be able to find some safety from the tariff storm. While in big market sell-offs, most stocks will likely be impacted, there are always some that may not get hit quite as hard as others.

What industries should investors be looking to hide out in?

3 Stocks to Hide Out in During the Tariff Turbulence

1. Ventas, Inc. ( VTR )

Ventas is a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) with 1400 properties in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It’s the second largest owner of senior housing with over 800+ communities.

Shares of Ventas have held up amidst the selling onslaught. Ventas is up 11.2% year-to-date and is only down 3% in the last month. It’s still attractively priced, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.4. A P/E ratio under 20 is considered to be fairly valued.

Ventas pays a dividend, as many REITs do, currently yielding 2.9%.

Should investors hide out in a REIT like Ventas in 2025?

2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B )

Berkshire Hathaway is a global conglomerate with exposure to dozens of industries from restaurants, to auto dealerships, to energy and retail. Why would it be a place to hide out from the tariffs? It’s because of one man: Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Warren Buffett.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are up 14.2% year-to-date and are even up over the last month by 4.1%. Investors are betting on Buffett and his incredible $334 billion cash hoard to protect them.

Berkshire Hathaway isn’t cheap though. It trades with a forward P/E of 24.5. Berkshire Hathaway is so expensive, even Buffett himself is no longer doing a share buyback. It also doesn’t pay a dividend.

Should investors be hiding out in Berkshire Hathaway in 2025?

3. Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX )

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. So far, the tariffs have only been extended on goods, not services like Netflix.

Shares of Netflix are up 3.7% year-to-date but have had an outstanding performance over the last month with a gain of 6.7%. Shares are not cheap on a P/E basis. Netflix trades with a forward P/E of 35 but that is on the low end for Netflix historically.

It does not pay a dividend.

Should investors be hiding out in Netflix during these turbulent times?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Finding Stocks to Hide Out In?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

