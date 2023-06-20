Hidden Treasures: The 3 Safest High-Growth Cryptos You’re Missing Out On

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of the many things that seasoned investors discover is that creating a diversified portfolio is crucial for navigating the dynamic markets. The same is true for those seeking safe, but high-growth cryptos.

The current market presents a favorable chance to acquire reliable crypto assets at discounted prices, and construct a balanced portfolio capable of weathering market fluctuations. To capitalize on future cryptocurrency profits, it’s advisable to combine established large-cap tokens with emerging players that exhibit substantial growth potential.

In this article, I’m introducing the three safest high-growth cryptocurrencies that have demonstrated strong fundamentals and are poised for considerable success in the near future.

APT-USD Aptos $6.87 BTC-USD Bitcoin $27,458.03 ETH-USD Ethereum $1,753.48

Aptos (APT-USD)

Source: shutterstock.com/Thomas Neveu

Aptos (APT-USD) has had a good performance this year, although it has faced resistance at the $10 level since May 1. This resistance suggests a potential bearish trend. However, Aptos remains worth monitoring due to its focus on Web3 and its use of the Rust programming language for smart contracts. Rust is developer-friendly and appeals to those interested in the growth of DeFi and Web3. Aptos is gaining attention as a crypto project aligned with developer interest in this space.

Aptos stands out for its impressive blockchain speed, theoretically capable of processing 150,000 transactions per second. While this level of speed has not been realized yet, the potential is intriguing. As a potential option for long-term investors seeking the next Solana, Aptos has gained support from notable backers, indicating significant investment interest in the project.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Source: Sittipong Phokawattana / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has the potential to reach a trillion-dollar market cap, considering its previous peak and its status as “digital gold.” With a current valuation of $520.25 billion, doubling its value would bring Bitcoin closer to that milestone. Comparing Bitcoin’s value to the world’s physical gold supply suggests further potential for growth.

Bitcoin meets a demand in the U.S. as investors and institutions seek to store wealth in the most valuable cryptocurrency. With a fixed supply cap of 21 million and increased fiat money from central banks, Bitcoin’s price appreciation is expected to improve.

In the next ten years, it is not unreasonable to envision Bitcoin’s value reaching the total value of the world’s gold, estimated at around $12.5 trillion. As awareness and understanding of Bitcoin grow among individuals, corporations, and governments, it is likely that they will allocate a portion of their assets or reserves to Bitcoin, contributing to its potential rise.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Source: Thaninee Chuensomchit / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is a top contender for a trillion-dollar market valuation, thanks to its strong use cases and position as the second-largest cryptocurrency. Analyzing its sectors like NFTs, gaming, DeFi, and the metaverse offers insights into its growth potential.

Unlike Bitcoin, which primarily functions as a digital store of value like gold, Ethereum serves as a versatile digital fuel that powers a broader system. It not only stores value but also enables operations such as smart contracts and decentralized applications. Ethereum can be seen as a multi-tool utility with diverse applications beyond basic transactions.

Ethereum is a fertile platform for innovative applications, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of the blockchain world. With a robust developer community and growing adoption of decentralized finance, Web3, and blockchain-based automation, Ethereum is poised for significant growth. Transitioning to a more efficient proof-of-stake system enhances its value, ensuring faster processing and lower transaction costs. Ethereum continues to lead in decentralized finance and computing.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a position in ETH. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Hidden Treasures: The 3 Safest High-Growth Cryptos You’re Missing Out On appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.