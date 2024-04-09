Hidden Treasures: 3 Stocks Poised for 10X Returns by 2027

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding possibilities for substantial gains in the ever-changing stock market requires both strategic vision and acute perception. Out of all the alternatives, three companies have the potential to yield exceptionally high profits. These companies operate in a variety of industries, including application software, oil and gas transportation and electronic manufacturing services. These companies may strategically take advantage of new trends and market dynamics.

For instance, the first one is a multifaceted company. It leads in the industrial, medical, defense, automotive and communication industries. Its diversified top-line reduces the risks that come with market volatility. The second one has demonstrated dedication to strengthening its market position and improving financial flexibility through its strategic fleet growth and optimization projects. In the meantime, the third one has steady revenue growth and an emphasis on customer happiness and innovation. This demonstrates the company’s capacity to succeed in the highly competitive telecommunications industry.

Explore these businesses’ strategic decisions and growth paths, examining their advantages, disadvantages and the underlying elements that make them seem like undiscovered gems in the stock market.

Sanmina (SANM)

Source: Pixel B / Shutterstock.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) engages in several end sectors, such as cloud infrastructure, networks, communication, automotive, medical and industrial. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the industrial, medical, defense and automotive sectors derived 67% of revenue. Meanwhile, communication, networks and cloud infrastructure derived 33%.

Moreover, Sanmina has a broad customer base and is less dependent on specific clients. For instance, the company’s top 10 clients held 45% of revenue in the first quarter. Market leaders from various industries are part of Sanmina’s extensive customer portfolio. This demonstrates the company’s capacity to cater to a broad spectrum of clientele and adjust to shifting market conditions.

Looking forward, Sanmina wants to expand at a run rate of $9 billion and then to $10 billion to $12 billion. The organization is still focused on seizing development prospects and growing its market share despite the obstacles present in the current market landscape.

Finally, the company aims to achieve an internal long-term objective surpassing 6% and a short-term operating margin of 5% to 6%. Hence, Sanmina’s margin expansion approach focuses on maximizing operating efficiency, cutting expenses, and raising productivity to increase profitability over time.

Frontline (FRO)

Source: Igor Karasi / Shutterstock.com

Under the acquisition of 24 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Frontline (NYSE:FRO) acquired 11 VLCCs from Euronav (NYSE:EURN) in the fourth quarter of 2023. This transaction reflects the company’s strategic target to grow its fleet and strengthen its lead in the market.

Certainly, Frontline has proactive fleet optimization initiatives. This is reflected in its agreements to sell one of its oldest Suezmax tankers and five of its oldest VLCCs for a total net sales price of $335.0 million in January 2024. These agreements may produce net cash proceeds of around $238.0 million once the current debt on the vessels is repaid. This will improve Frontline’s liquidity and financial flexibility.

Further, the eight Suezmax and 16 long-range (LR2) tankers now being refinanced may provide net cash proceeds of nearly $408 million. This is another example of Frontline’s astute financial management. By strengthening its financial position, reducing debt and optimizing its capital structure, the firm may support its potential for rapid expansion.

All in all, Frontline has even greater financial flexibility and liquidity because it has no outstanding new building contracts and no significant debt deadlines until 2027.

Radcom (RDCM)

After a string of years of top-line growth, Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) attained a 12% boost in revenue. This was $51.6 million in 2023, up from $46.1 million the year before. Revenue during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $14 million, up 14% from the previous year. It was also up from $12.3 million in the same period in 2022. Over the previous four years, the company maintained its growth pace and demonstrated a solid market presence and client demand for its products.

For Radcom to experience continuous development, its capacity to draw in and keep consumers is essential. Radcom saw a rise in revenue from current clients in 2023 over 2022. This is a sign of solid client ties and contentment. Strategic clients, including AT&T (NYSE:T), DISH, Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), were emphasized by the business, demonstrating a variety of income sources and long-term alliances. In 2023, Radcom received many orders from repeat clients.

Overall, Radcom’s emphasis on innovation is seen in the release of new software versions and solutions, such as the Radcom Virtual Drive Test. Therefore, these are expected to save expenses and enhance the customer experience.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

