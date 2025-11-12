The Hidden SNAP Benefits Most Low-Income Families Don’t Know They Qualify For

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is America’s largest anti-hunger initiative, and its precarious future is making anxiety-inducing headlines.
The program serves over 40 million people per month, representing more than 12% of the population, with an average monthly benefit of $187.20. Recipients can use the funds to purchase groceries — but the program’s best-known benefit is not the only one that participants can put to good use.
A Farmers Market Bonus
In some states, SNAP recipients are automatically enrolled in a healthy incentives program (HIP), which pays a bonus for purchasing fresh, local produce at farmers markets and similar venues.
For every dollar you spend at an eligible outlet, the program will pay one back onto your SNAP card up to the monthly maximum, which, in Massachusetts, for example, ranges from $40 to $80, depending on household size.
Assistance for Gardeners
The cheapest, cleanest and most local produce are the fruits and vegetables you grow yourself, and recipients can use SNAP payments to buy seeds and starter plants for their home or community gardens.
The seeds and plants must be for edible foods, but beneficiaries can also use their SNAP cards for seeds that will grow kitchen spices.
Help With Utility Bills
SNAP enrollment grants many recipients access to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), depending on their state and whether they meet specific qualifying criteria.
LIHEAP provides assistance for gas and electric bills, which beneficiaries can apply for directly through their utility providers.
Discounted Mobile and Broadband Service
SNAP recipients can be eligible for a discount of up to $9.25 for their internet, phone or bundled services through the Lifeline Support program. Additionally, several states provide supplementary assistance, including for the purchase of hardware and devices, such as laptops and phones.
Free or Discounted Museum Days
The Institute of Museum and Library Services’ Museums for All program offers free or discounted entry to more than 1,500 museums to SNAP recipients. Separately, many zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens and art galleries do the same.
