Hidden High-Flyers: 3 Stocks Set to Soar Beyond Expectations by 2028

Out of the wide array of possibilities, three tech companies stand out as very competitive. They make less headlines than their competitors. These businesses have the makings of high achievers and should surpass all expectations by 2028.

The first one strongly supports growth potential with its strategy focusing on user base expansion and monetization. The company has a record-high annualized average revenue per user (ARPU) and a vast number of monthly active users. The company’s trajectory combines innovation and market response.

The second one achieved record-breaking quarterly revenue and an impressive non-GAAP operating margin. The company is a shining example of profitability. Its automation solutions expertise denotes operational efficiency and revenue development, which is uncommon in the current competitive environment.

The third one is an influential player in the wireless transport frontier. It may take advantage of the growing millimeter wave industry. The company’s development trajectory seems unstoppable, with a diversified product portfolio and a strong eye for innovation.

Discover these three tech companies that are carving out a unique niche for themselves.

Opera (OPRA)

Growth in user base, monetization, strategic AI investments and technology infrastructure contributes to Opera’s (NASDAQ:OPRA) rising valuation. In Q4 2023, Opera had 313 million monthly active users (MAUs), a slight rise over Q3. Increases in high-ARPU users in North America, Europe, and Latin America countered declines in low-ARPU users in emerging nations.

In Q4, the ARPU increased by 22% year over year (YOY) to a new high of $1.44. Additionally, Opera can lure and retain high-value customers, as an unwavering commitment to raise ARPU fuels revenue growth and profitability. On the other hand, Opera announced the opening of a specialized AI cluster in Iceland. The company is utilizing natural cooling and sustainable energy to run smoothly. The AI cluster’s $19 million related capital investment shows Opera’s dedication to technical advancement.

Overall, Opera’s goal is to improve user engagement, revenue opportunities, and tailored content delivery through AI integration into the browser experience. Therefore, by optimizing its technological infrastructure and utilizing AI capabilities, Opera fortifies its competitive advantage and establishes the groundwork for long-term development and innovation.

UiPath (PATH)

The core business of UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is growing and reaching significant milestones based on a few fundamentals. First, UiPath’s operating margin of 27% in Q4 was attained by strict cost control and operational discipline. The high operating margin is indicative of UiPath’s capacity to turn a profit from its core business. Meanwhile, it effectively controls costs, which results in positive earnings.

In addition, UiPath’s robust revenue growth and client retention rates derive profitability. The company’s capacity to attract clients and profit from its automation platform is demonstrated by Q4 record revenue of $405 million. Also, high retention rates indicate excellent customer happiness and recurring income streams, supporting long-term profitability. For example, a dollar-based net retention rate of 119% and a double dollar-based gross retention rate of 98% suggest strong customer satisfaction.

Finally, UiPath’s strategic investments in innovation and technology have improved its competitive edge and value proposition, resulting in higher revenue and profitability. Hence, with the release of new products like Test Suite and Autopilot, UiPath has reached a wider audience. PATH attracts clients looking for sophisticated automation solutions, thereby increasing revenue and boosting profits.

Ceragon (CRNT)

Ceragon (NASDAQ:CRNT) may continue to benefit from rapidly expanding markets in the wireless transport industry, especially the millimeter wave sector. The market for millimeter waves has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35%, surpassing the growth of the entire wireless transport industry.

Ceragon’s initiatives, such as the creation of next-generation millimeter wave devices and the purchase of Siklu, strengthen the company’s standing in this profitable market. Fundamentally, Ceragon holds a solid position to maintain steady growth. And, the company takes advantage of new market trends by broadening its product line and market penetration.

Moreover, the company’s goal of growing its market share in the millimeter wave category aligns with industry predictions for its sustained expansion. Due to its strategic acquisitions and R&D expenditures, Ceragon can provide cutting-edge solutions. Those are specifically designed to meet the changing demands of clients in rapidly expanding markets such as millimeter wave.

Overall, by staying ahead of technological advancements and industry developments, Ceragon may increase its market share in millimeter wave technology and generate steady income growth.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

