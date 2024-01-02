Hidden High Flyers: 3 Stocks Set for a 10X Leap

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The stock market constantly seeks the next breakout stars in a dynamic tech sector. The maneuver of the three companies unveils a narrative of transformative growth and strategic foresight. These ‘hidden high flyers’ navigate diverse sectors within the technology industry.

The stock market constantly seeks the next breakout stars in a dynamic tech sector. The maneuver of the three companies unveils a narrative of transformative growth and strategic foresight. These 'hidden high flyers' navigate diverse sectors within the technology industry. They deliver remarkable revenue distributions and pioneering strategies that signal exponential market growth.

The first one, with its diversified revenue streams across various verticals, exemplifies adaptability and resilience in catering to evolving customer demands. On the other hand, the second one boasts a surge in larger contracts and accelerated market traction. This is indicating its prowess in advanced analytics solutions. Meanwhile, the third lead in segmented markets illustrates a focused approach to technological advancements. This is enabling the company to maintain a competitive edge.

These companies’ abilities to seize opportunities in emerging sectors like 5G and advanced display technologies showcase their proactive stance toward innovation. As they fortify their market positions and demonstrate adaptability in ever-evolving landscapes, the prospects for these ‘hidden high flyers’ point to an imminent 10x leap in value.

Supermicro (SMCI)

Source: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Supermicro’s (NASDAQ:SMCI) topline is well-diversified across different verticals. This highlights the company’s ability to serve various customer segments. In Q1 fiscal 2024, the enterprise and channel verticals accounted for 43% of revenues. Meanwhile, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) appliance and large data center verticals constituted 55% of revenues. Additionally, emerging segments such as 5G, telco, edge, and the Internet of Things (IoT) contributed 2% to the total revenues.

Fundamentally, this diversified revenue distribution suggests Supermicro’s leads in catering to a wide range of customers. It includes enterprises, channel partners, OEMs, and emerging segments tapping into new technologies. The company’s ability to capture revenue across these different sectors mitigates the risks associated with dependency on any single market segment.

Additionally, there is an increasing contribution from the OEM appliance and large data center verticals. This highlights the company’s strong presence in supplying high-volume solutions to major data center customers and OEM partners. This consistent revenue from large data centers also indicates Supermicro’s reliability and reputation among key players in the industry.

Moreover, the company focuses on emerging segments like 5G, Telco, Edge, and IoT. This reflects its proactive approach to tapping into evolving technologies and emerging markets. As these sectors continue to expand globally, Supermicro’s early investments and offerings position it favorably to capitalize on the growing opportunities in these areas.

Overall, Supermicro can maintain revenue diversification and expand its presence in established and emerging markets. Therefore, this underscores the company’s adaptability, strategic foresight, and market agility, which are crucial for sustained value growth.

Palantir (PLTR)

Source: Spyro the Dragon / Shutterstock.com

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has attained a massive Total Contract Value (TCV) with a substantial 55% year-over-year increase in US commercial TCV on a dollar-weighted duration basis (Q3 2023). This suggests the company’s capability to secure higher-value contracts. This notable growth in TCV reflects the company’s progress in closing larger deals. Fundamentally, this emphasizes customers’ increasing acceptance and adoption of Palantir’s solutions.

Critically, larger deals and shorter times for conversion and expansion are accelerated. This is observed in the multiyear $40+ million deal with a major U.S. home construction company. Thus, this highlights Palantir’s ability to attract significant contracts and efficiently convert them within a short timeframe. Also, it reflects the effectiveness of Palantir’s solutions in meeting complex business needs and delivering substantial value to its clients.

In the same context, Palantir has made progress in securing higher-value contracts and accelerating deal closures. This indicates the company’s product maturity, client trust, and market competitiveness. The ability to consistently increase the TCV while shortening the conversion period signifies the company’s agility and strong value proposition, positioning it as a preferred partner for larger enterprises seeking advanced analytics.

On the other hand, Palantir has experienced an exponential increase in the US commercial customer count, growing tenfold over three years. This highlights the company’s ability to attract, onboard, and retain clients successfully. Hence, this remarkable growth indicates Palantir’s increasing market acceptance, enhanced product relevance, and effectiveness in meeting diverse business needs across various industries.

Finally, the substantial rise in deal counts for US commercial businesses reached 2.4 times from 2022’s Q3, demonstrating Palantir’s accelerated business activities and heightened market traction. This growth in deal counts illustrates the company’s ability to attract more customers across different sectors, reflecting positively on its market value growth.

Photronics (PLAB)

Source: Mentor57 / Shutterstock

Photonics’ (NASDAQ:PLAB) ability to generate revenue growth in segmented markets showcases its strength in catering to specific tech requirements and market demands. For instance, the company reported a 5% year-over-year increase in Integrated Circuit (IC) revenue in Q4 fiscal 2023. Substantial growth in High-End IC revenue fueled the growth. This growth and a 27% sequential increase reflect Photronics’ edge in addressing advanced tech needs.

Similarly, the Flat Panel Display (FPD) category saw record revenue with 17% year-over-year growth driven by a 7% increase in high-end revenue. The emphasis on Low-Temperature Poly-Silicon (LTPS), (Active-Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) and G10.5 large area masks signifies the company’s technological leadership and responsiveness to evolving display technology demands.

Furthermore, Photronics’ lead in both IC and FPD segments, particularly in high-end markets, indicates its ability to leverage technological advancements. Also, the company may maintain specialized tech leadership and support its market valuation. This segmented growth strategy also enables Photronics to diversify its revenue streams and maintain a competitive edge in specific market segments.

At the bottom line, despite experiencing a slight decrease in gross margin to 37.3% in Q4, mainly due to reduced premiums for expedited delivery of mainstream IC masks, Photronics managed to maintain a solid operating margin of 28.5%. This consistent operational margin suggests the company’s focus on operational efficiency, cost management, and stable pricing structures.

Overall, the operational leverage, stable pricing from long-term purchase agreements, and focus on delivering high-quality masks at competitive costs have contributed to sustaining margin levels. Hence, the ability to navigate market fluctuations and maintain healthy margins suggests the company’s effective cost-control measures and operational agility, supporting the company’s rapid value growth.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in PLTR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

