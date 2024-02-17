Hidden Gems: 3 Stocks Under $20 With 5X Growth Potential by 2027

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Uncovering hidden gems with exponential growth potential in the investment space is the ultimate quest. Amidst the myriad options, three stocks stand out as edgy candidates, each under $20. They are brimming with potential for exponential growth.

The first one on the list is a stalwart in wireless telecommunication services. This company has a resilient revenue stream and proactive expense management, demonstrating a solid foundation for sustained value growth. Whereas the second one specializes in semiconductor materials. The company leverages its diverse product portfolio to tap into booming demand trends, particularly in advanced packaging solutions. Finally, the third one operates in the financial technology sector, marking a remarkable net income and gross profit turnaround. The company is focusing on its adeptness in operational efficiency and revenue generation.

The article delves into the strategic core of these hidden gems or stocks. It explores their growth trajectories and dissects the fundamental factors propelling their ascent. From progressive performance indicators to strategic expansions, each stock presents a compelling growth potential for years.

Spok (SPOK)

Source: Shutterstock

Spok’s (NASDAQ:SPOK) fundamental strength that supports its rapid value growth potential is progressive performance (top-line growth and profitability). Based on its software and wireless segments, Spok has demonstrated consistent top-line growth. For instance, Spok’s top revenue for Q3 2023 stood at $35.4 million, marking a vital increase from $33.7 million in Q3 2022. This suggests a year-over-year revenue growth rate of nearly 5%. The company’s ability to capture this growth despite various market adversities reflects its strategic positioning.

Software revenue experienced solid growth within its segments, with a 12% increase year-over-year. This growth indicates solid demand for Spok’s software solutions. Moreover, Spok’s wireless revenue remained stable, at $19 million for Q3 2023, compared to $19.1 million for Q3 2022. While maintaining stable revenue levels might seem not so vital as growth, here, what is more important is the context in which it is derived. The wireless communication industry has been countering challenges due to rapid technological advancements and shifting preferences. Despite these challenges, Spok can sustain revenue levels in its wireless segment.

At the bottom line, Spok’s net income for Q3 2023 totaled $4.5 million, a 52% growth on a year-over-year basis in Q3 2022. One area that has been proving valuable to Spok’s profitability is the focus on expense management. The company is proactive in controlling operating expenses, with a noted decrease of almost 12% in adjusted operating expenses for Q1–Q3 2023 compared to Q1–Q3 2022. Therefore, this bodes well for expense management and the present profitability before any value growth can be achieved over the long term.

ACM Research (ACMR)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

ACM Research’s (NASDAQ:ACMR) product portfolio expansion supports its value expansion. Revenue growth in single-wafer and semi-critical cleaning reached 33% in Q3 2023 and 42% year-to-date. Advanced packaging (excluding electrochemical plating) experienced a 12% increase in Q3 and a 40% year-to-date increase.

Fundamentally, ACM Research has a diverse product portfolio and focuses on driving revenue growth across multiple segments. The revenue increase in single-wafer cleaning and semi-critical cleaning suggests the effectiveness of ACM Research’s cleaning solutions. These solutions effectively match customer demands for advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes. As semiconductor technology advances (over AI), precision cleaning solutions are increasingly critical to ensuring product quality and yield. Hence, ACM Research’s ability to deliver high-performance cleaning tools that match specific customer requirements solidifies its market positioning.

Similarly, the growth in advanced packaging reflects ACMR’s lead in catering to emerging demand trends. These include the adoption of advanced packaging technologies like 2.5D and 3D integration. As semiconductor devices become more complex and compact, the demand for innovative packaging solutions grows, driving the need for specialized equipment and services. ACM Research’s investment in fabricating advanced packaging solutions fundamentally supports its edge of technology and capability to capitalize on the booming demand for advanced chips.

Finally, ACM Research continues to progress in expanding its customer base domestically (China) and internationally (U.S., Europe). Notable attainment includes receiving purchase orders from major U.S. and European semiconductor manufacturers for Ultra C backside cleaning and bevel etching tools. Overall, these developments may continue to support and boost the market valuation for ACM Research.

SurgePays (SURG)

Source: shutterstock.com/ZinetroN

SurgePays‘ (NASDAQ:SURG) solid bottom-line performance is vital for its growth potential. First and foremost, SurgePays’ net income witnessed a turnaround from a deep loss in 2021 to a solid gain in Q3 2023. In detail, the net income for Q3 surged to $7.1 million, marking a substantial improvement compared to the net loss of $13.5 million. This impressive transformation highlights the effectiveness of SurgePays’ strategic moves and operational enrichments over the period.

SurgePays attained a solid increase in gross profit at its core, reflecting its fundamental operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities. Gross profit delivered a massive 446% boost in Q3 2023 to hit $10.5 million, compared to only $1.9 million in Q3 2022. Such a surge in gross profit suggests SurgePays’ ability to manage its cost structure and capitalize on market demand effectively.

As a result, the gross margin was substantially expanded to 30.7% in Q3 2023, suggesting a rapid increase from 5.3% in Q3 2023. This rapid expansion of gross margin points towards SurgePays’ lead in maximizing profitability across its business segments.

Notably, SurgePays slightly decreased the top line by 6% to $34.2 million in Q3. However, there is a positive trend within its core business segments. Despite the overall decline in revenue, the core business of wireless and fintech experienced a considerable increase of over $2 million in Q3. This uptick in revenue from core operations signals SurgePays’ ability to generate sustainable growth despite the ongoing adversity of market conditions.

Overall, the company focuses on high-margin products while optimizing its operational edge. Hence, this positions SurgePays to breed sustained profitability and value growth in the coming years.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in ACMR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Hidden Gems: 3 Stocks Under $20 With 5X Growth Potential by 2027 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.