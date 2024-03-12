Hidden Gems: 3 Stocks Poised for a 10X Increase by 2027

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In investing, the pursuit of hidden treasures is a thrill that can be observed in both seasoned traders and novice investors alike. There are three stocks quietly simmering in the market depths. They may erupt into a financial volcano, potentially becoming 10X stocks by 2027. These three entities are harnessing the winds of change in their respective industries: electric vehicles, semiconductor technologies and telecommunications solutions.

Like the mythical alchemists seeking the philosopher’s stone, investors try to find the elixir of stocks capable of transforming modest portfolios into fortunes. The first one is the herald of China’s electric vehicle revolution. The company stands at the edge of sustainable transportation.

Meanwhile, the second one meticulously constructs the building blocks of tomorrow’s tech. The company is spearheading advancements in semiconductor technologies, as observed in its top-line growth. Finally, the third one is bridging the digital divide, catering to the underserved while crafting financial resilience. The company’s resurgence from losses to profits is emblematic of its strategic edge.

Read more to learn about these companies’ financial edge, tech advancements and market leads. Learn what factors are breeding their exponential growth in their wealth creation potential.

Nio (NIO)

Nio (NYSE:NIO) has solid top-line growth momentum that reflects its increasing market lead and market demand for its products. In Q4 2023, the company delivered a top-line of RMB 17,1 billion ($2.4 billion), representing a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 6.5%. That growth is vital considering the adversities of the macroenvironment (inflation and a slower Chinese economy) and market dynamics.

Moreover, 2023 revenues of RMB 55.6 billion ($7.8 billion) reflect a solid 12.9% YoY increase. Such constant revenue growth signifies Nio’s fundamental capability to capture market leads and expand its client base.

Additionally, Nio’s vehicle delivery numbers demonstrate its operational edge and market demand. In Q4, the company delivered 50,045 units, a considerable 25% YoY increase. The cumulative delivery of 160,038 units in 2023 had a growth rate of over 30.7% YoY. Hence, these delivery data signify Nio’s capability to meet customer demands with its competitive edge in the electric vehicle market.

Furthermore, the improvement in gross margin points out Nio’s operational edge. In Q4, the company attained a bottom line of 7.5%, a considerable boost from 3.9% in Q4 2022. That improvement was primarily based on the increase in vehicle margin, which rose to 11.9%. The upward momentum of gross margin reflects Nio’s efforts to optimize production processes, reduce costs and drive up the bottom line.

Finally, Nio’s introduction of the flagship smart electric vehicle, the NIO ET9, signifies a solid focus on tech innovation and product differentiation. The release of the ET9 at Nio Day 2023 highlights the company’s focus on pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology. Overall, the ET9’s proposed delivery starting in Q1 2025 suggests Nio’s forward-looking approach to product development and market expansion.

ACM Research (ACMR)

ACM Research’s (NASDAQ:ACMR) top-line growth and operating margins support its rapid valuation growth potential. In 2023, ACM Research experienced significant revenue growth, reaching $558 million, a notable increase of 43% YoY. The fourth-quarter revenue amounted to $170 million, marking a considerable 57% YoY growth.

Additionally, revenue from single wafer cleaning products, including Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning, increased considerably by 48% YoY in 2023. These products accounted for 72% of the consolidated top line, marking the vitality of ACM Research’s business.

On the other hand, revenue from electrochemical plating (ECP) furnaces and other technologies increased by 33% in 2023, hitting $100 million. This category signifies 19% of the top line, indicating its high contribution to ACM Research’s revenue.

Moreover, revenue from advanced packaging, excluding ECP services and spares, was uplifted by 31.5% in 2023, holding 9% of the consolidated revenue. The category, which includes various packaging tools and services, is a core part of ACM Research’s overall portfolio and revenue diversification.

Looking forward, ACM Research provided a revenue outlook of $650 million to $725 million for 2024, implying a YoY growth rate of 23% at the midpoint. That outlook exceeds both China’s equipment market growth and global growth rates. Similarly, the company remains focused on its medium-term $1 billion revenue target, with market share expansion in Mainland China and international markets.

Overall, these targets reflect ACM Research’s ambitious yet attainable growth, signaling its potential for valuation expansion.

SurgePays (SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) has solid valuation growth potential based on bottom-line growth. The company holds progressive net income growth from Q3 2022 to Q3 2023. In Q3 2022, SurgePays delivered a net loss of $1.5 million, while in Q3 2023, the company generated a net income of $7.1 million. That is a considerable turnaround, suggesting a vital improvement in the operational edge.

One main driver of net income growth is the company’s fundamental capability to boost revenue while sharply managing expenses. SurgePays focuses on providing financial and telecom products to underbanked populations. Along with this, its strategic distribution network, utilizing convenience stores, has supported top-line growth. Additionally, the company’s decisive move to streamline operations by winding down non-core businesses like LogicsIQ has likely led to cost savings, boosting the bottom line.

Although SurgePays’ revenue slightly decreased from $36.2 million in Q3 2022 to $34.2 million in Q3 2023, the company holds the ground through resilience and profitability. That minor decline in revenue is attached to the winding down of non-core businesses like LogicsIQ, which resulted in a $4.1 million drop in revenues. Despite this decline, SurgePays’ core business segments (particularly mobile broadband and wireless services) derived revenue growth, illustrating the prevailing solidity of its core offerings.

Finally, SurgePays attained a positive EBITDA of $7.5 million in Q3 2023 against an EBITDA loss of $0.8 million in Q3 2022, demonstrating its capability to derive profitability through its operational edge. The company’s focus on costing, coupled with revenue optimization strategies, has fundamentally resulted in improved EBITDA margins. Hence, this positive EBITDA indicates that SurgePays is generating adequate operating cash flow to support its value-growth moves.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in ACMR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

