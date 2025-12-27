The Hidden Cost of a 50-Year Mortgage: Nearly $1M Extra Interest in One City

President Donald Trump’s proposal to introduce 50-year mortgages promises smaller monthly payments, but borrowers would pay dramatically more in total interest and build home equity far more slowly. A new Realtor.com analysis found exactly how significant that extra interest could be, and in some cities, it’s nearly $1 million extra.

The analysis compared mortgage costs for a traditional 30-year term versus a 50-year in three types of real estate markets. Crunching the numbers revealed an alarming truth: the interest is killer.

High-Cost, Low-Supply Market: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, California

Median listing Price: $954,500

$954,500 30-year monthly payment: $5,289

$5,289 50-year monthly payment: $4,682

$4,682 Monthly savings: $607

$607 30-year total interest: $1,045,105

$1,045,105 50-year total interest: $1,949,903

$1,949,903 Extra total interest: $904,798

In the San Francisco market, buyers would get a huge reduction in their monthly payment, but the price and interest risks with this type of loan would be extreme, said Joel Berner, senior economist at Realtor.com.

“The extra $904,798 in total interest is a massive long-term penalty,” he said in a news release. “Since supply is stagnant, the new buying power fueled by the lower payment is likely to increase competition and push up home prices, potentially negating the $607 monthly savings immediately by increasing the required loan size.”

High-Growth, Mid-Cost Market: Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina

Median listing Price: $458,020

$458,020 30-year monthly payment: $2,538

$2,538 50-year monthly payment: $2,246

$2,246 Monthly savings: $292

$292 30-year total interest: $501,497

$501,497 50-year total interest: $935,667

$935,667 Extra total interest: $434,170

The monthly savings a 50-year mortgage would provide could act as a bridge for income-constrained buyers who want to live in the desirable Research Triangle area — but the downside is the equity drag.

“This financial tool could accelerate demand and contribute to some home price inflation,” Berner said. “Additionally, the slow equity build-up could lock in buyers for longer, making it challenging for buyers to trade up in five to 10 years.”

Lower-Cost, Stable Market: Akron, Ohio

Median listing Price: $239,570

$239,570 30-year monthly payment: $1,328

$1,328 50-year monthly payment: $1,175

$1,175 Monthly savings: $153

$153 30-year total interest: $262,311

$262,311 50-year total interest: $489,406

$489,406 Extra total interest: $227,095

In lower-cost, lower-income areas, the monthly savings could be make or break for potential buyers. However, the additional interest costs are significant and should be avoided if at all possible.

“In a market where the 30-year payment is already relatively affordable, a 50-year term would mean that the borrower would be taking on $227,095 in extra total interest,” Berner said. “This is a disproportionate long-term cost for marginal short-term monthly savings, unnecessarily extending the path to home equity and eroding long-term financial security.”

