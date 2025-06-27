The Hidden AI Stocks Fueling a Defense-Tech Boom

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

From battlefield bots to self-driving cabs, AI is rewriting the rules – and a handful of overlooked stocks could deliver life-changing gains.

Most investors still treat AI like a buzzword. But as sovereign nations pour billions into AI-run defense systems and tech giants reimagine transportation with autonomous fleets, the stakes – and upside – are higher than ever. If you’re only looking at Nvidia (NVDA), you’re missing the real alpha.

Start with defense. Sovereign AI – AI developed and controlled by nation-states – is becoming critical infrastructure. These systems run everything from missile guidance to energy grids, and the companies building them are booming. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) is a prime example. We flagged it early in our Breakout Trader portfolio. Back in December 2022, it traded at $10. Today, it’s pushing $40 – a 4x return as global instability drives military budgets into overdrive.

But KTOS is just the beginning. As executive crossovers emerge – like leaders from Meta (META), Palantir (PLTR), and OpenAI being sworn into military reserves – it’s clear: the fusion of defense and AI isn’t speculative. It’s happening now.

On the civilian front, AI is disrupting transportation. Autonomous vehicles will fundamentally shift how Americans work and commute. That means new winners in software, sensor tech, and logistics. Think Tesla (TSLA), sure – but also the suppliers building the hardware and platforms behind the scenes. The rise of AI-driven design, holographic interfaces, and productivity-on-the-go (think AR glasses turning your car into a mobile office) will create entirely new sectors.

Yes, most investors are still stuck in the past – thinking about car ownership, human-driven logistics, and a 9-to-5 world. But with self-driving fleets, remote work, and AI-managed logistics networks, we’re heading into a post-car-ownership economy. That’s a $7 trillion disruption hiding in plain sight.

We’ll continue tracking the AI arms race, both in defense and daily life. The biggest gains will go to those who act now, before Wall Street wakes up. Watch this week’s podcast as we spotlight the AI stocks most likely to lead this transformation.

The post The Hidden AI Stocks Fueling a Defense-Tech Boom appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.