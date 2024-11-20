HICL Infrastructure Turns To Profit In H1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HICL Infrastructure (HICL.L) reported that, on an investment basis, profit was 45.0 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2024 compared to a loss of 27.6 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 2.2 pence compared to a loss of 1.4 pence. Total investment income increased to 71.7 million pounds from 10.9 million pounds.

The Board reaffirmed that HICL remains on track to deliver its target dividend of 8.25 pence per share for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2025; and also reiterated its dividend guidance of 8.35 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2026.

