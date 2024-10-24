HICL Infrastructure PLC Engages in Share Buyback Program

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has repurchased 316,933 of its own shares at a weighted average price of 125.50 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company now holds a total of 17,212,380 ordinary shares in treasury, with the total number of voting rights standing at over 2 billion, excluding these treasury shares. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and managing the company’s capital structure efficiently.

