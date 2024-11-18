News & Insights

HICL Infrastructure Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has repurchased 400,000 of its own shares at an average price of 122.10 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, executed through Investec Bank plc, aims to manage the company’s capital structure by holding these shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights now stands at over 2 billion, excluding treasury shares.

