HICL Infrastructure Executes Strategic Share Buyback

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

HICL Infrastructure PLC has repurchased 400,000 of its own shares at an average price of 122.10 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, executed through Investec Bank plc, aims to manage the company’s capital structure by holding these shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights now stands at over 2 billion, excluding treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:HICL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.