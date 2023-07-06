HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LD (LSE:HICL) Price Target Decreased by 5.56% to 173.40

The average one-year price target for HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LD (LSE:HICL) has been revised to 173.40 / share. This is an decrease of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 183.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.39% from the latest reported closing price of 124.40 / share.

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LD Maintains 6.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.31%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LD. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HICL is 0.68%, an increase of 101.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 7,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 3,341K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Partners Group Private Equity holds 2,077K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FMGIX - Frontier MFG Core Infrastructure Fund Institutional Class holds 1,484K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CFGIX - Cromwell Foresight Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund Institutional Class holds 436K shares.

TOLZ - ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF holds 264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing a decrease of 26.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HICL by 0.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

