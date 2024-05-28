News & Insights

HICL Infra Exec Buys Shares, Signals Confidence

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has announced an initial notification of share acquisition by Non-Executive Director Michael Bane. The purchase involved 20,500 ordinary shares at a price of £1.226 each, executed on the London Stock Exchange on May 24, 2024. This transaction underscores a vote of confidence by management in the company’s financial health.

