HICL Infra Co Shares Investment Insights

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC featured Edward Hunt in QuotedData’s Weekly News Show on 24th May, where he discussed key investment sector stories. The show, which is part of a series of webinars, offers viewers insights into the investment community and provides a platform for interaction with experts. QuotedData, part of Marten & Co and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, offers research and facilitates investor engagement but cautions that investments bear risks.

