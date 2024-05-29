HICL Infra Co Conducts Share Buyback

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has implemented its share buyback programme by acquiring 350,000 of its own ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 122.95 pence per share. Following this transaction, HICL now holds 850,000 ordinary shares in treasury, while the total number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury, stands at 2,030,638,061. This move may impact the company’s voting rights and shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:HICL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.