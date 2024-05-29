News & Insights

Stocks

HICL Infra Co Conducts Share Buyback

May 29, 2024 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has implemented its share buyback programme by acquiring 350,000 of its own ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 122.95 pence per share. Following this transaction, HICL now holds 850,000 ordinary shares in treasury, while the total number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury, stands at 2,030,638,061. This move may impact the company’s voting rights and shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:HICL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.